AUSTIN, Texas — Despite protests from residents, Shoal Creek Boulevard will soon get two-way bike lanes.

The 11-foot wide lane will run between 38th Street and Foster Lane. It will be separated from the road by a curb.

One-way bike lanes will be added from Foster Lane to Highway 183.

In a survey, 70% of people who live on that street told the city they don't want any changes to the current bike lanes. On-street parking will be allowed on the east side of the street.

The project will bost almost $4 million. It is not clear at this time when construction will start.

