The City of Austin is shifting from focusing on slope stabilization to reducing the flood risk in response to Shoal Creek landslide. The landslide happened in May 2018 and additional movement took place in May 2019, according to the City.

The City said the landslide deposited rock, soil and debris into the creek which has "reduced its capacity to convey floodwaters." The City of Austin is now working on a project to restore some flood capacity and protect parkland from further erosion.

The City added it tried to negotiate a project that would have included a "slope stabilization component" but the negotiations were unsuccessful. That project would have also addressed flooding and drainage issues as well as a wastewater pipe.

"After it became clear that the contractor was not going to enter into an agreement for the project, the City took the opportunity to reassess the various issues," the City said. "The City reviewed our goals and priorities for addressing the public health and safety concerns, identified which goals were achievable, and put together a plan for the current project."

This new project will remove some of the debris and widen the creek at certain locations. More information regarding the timeline and cost of this project will be available in the spring, the City said.

Two other projects still need to be completed. The wastewater line in Shoal Creek was damaged and a new wastewater line needs to be installed outside of the creek, according to the City. A segment of the Shoal Creek Greenbelt Trail also needs to be reconstructed.

