A resident of Austin's Shoal Creek has filed a lawsuit against the City alleging the 2018 Shoal Creek Restoration Project caused a portion of the creek's bank to collapse twice.

The lawsuit claims the two collapses caused damage to the homeowner's property and that the City was aware that the project would cause collapses.

According to the lawsuit, in May 2018, a portion of the creek's western bank between 24th and 29th streets collapsed and one year later in May 2019, the same bank further collapsed.

The restoration project was completed in April 2018 and, according to the lawsuit, the final phase of the project was focused on the area in which the two collapses occurred.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the diminution in value of property along with other "consequential damages incurred as a result of the City's acts."

