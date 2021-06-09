Sheriff's office investigating after body found in eastern Travis County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office was still working to recover the body Wednesday evening.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday evening.

Officials said the body was located on a piece of land near FM 969 and SH 130. As of Wednesday evening, the body had not yet been recovered because it was in a "hard to reach area."

Because the body wasn't recovered, officials could not say whether the death is currently being considered suspicious.

The sheriff's office said the call came in as a check welfare call after someone reported finding the body.

No further information could be released. Check back for updates.