x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Sheriff's office investigating after body found in eastern Travis County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office was still working to recover the body Wednesday evening.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday evening.

Officials said the body was located on a piece of land near FM 969 and SH 130. As of Wednesday evening, the body had not yet been recovered because it was in a "hard to reach area."

Because the body wasn't recovered, officials could not say whether the death is currently being considered suspicious.

The sheriff's office said the call came in as a check welfare call after someone reported finding the body.

No further information could be released. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Group against Candlewood Suites proposes Hilton Austin Airport as alternative to house the homeless

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

Catalytic converter thefts rising at an alarming rate in Central Texas