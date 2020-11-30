x
Indicted Williamson County Sheriff Chody appears before judge for first hearing

He's been charged in connection to the death of Javier Ambler.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody appeared before a judge Nov. 30 for the first time since his indictment on evidence tampering charges in the death of Javier Ambler.

During the brief hearing, attorneys set a hearing for early January to discuss evidence in the case.

Related Articles

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the judge that a related investigation in Travis County is active.

Chody and general counsel Jason Nassour are accused in their alleged role in destroying footage of Ambler’s in-custody death from the TV show “Live PD.”

RAW VIDEO: Austin-area Black man cries 'I can’t breathe!' then dies in sheriff’s custody

In response to Ambler's death, Texas state Rep. James Talarico has filed a bill to ban police contracts with reality TV shows.

Chody has denied the allegations. 

He was defeated in that county’s November general election against Democratic challenger Mike Gleason. 

KVUE Defenders' Tony Plohetski has been following use of force in Williamson County for several months. See his reporting here.

