Indicted Williamson County Sheriff Chody appears before judge for first hearing

He's been charged in connection to the death of Javier Ambler.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody appeared before a judge Nov. 30 for the first time since his indictment on evidence tampering charges in the death of Javier Ambler.

During the brief hearing, attorneys set a hearing for early January to discuss evidence in the case.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the judge that a related investigation in Travis County is active.

Chody and general counsel Jason Nassour are accused in their alleged role in destroying footage of Ambler’s in-custody death from the TV show “Live PD.”

In response to Ambler's death, Texas state Rep. James Talarico has filed a bill to ban police contracts with reality TV shows.

Chody has denied the allegations.

He was defeated in that county’s November general election against Democratic challenger Mike Gleason.

