Sheriff: Head found in Louisiana identified as missing San Antonio woman

The woman has been identified as Sally Ann Hines. In March 2018, the Cameron Sheriff's Office in Cameron, Louisiana found a severed head near Highway 27.

Detective Tammy Gaspard received a tip Thursday, May 20, that the computer-produced photo of the head looked like a missing woman out of San Antonio.

On Wednesday, May 26, the identity was confirmed as Hines by using dental records. Her family has been notified.

San Antonio police confirmed to KENS 5 in 2017 that she was missing, and they said she “suffered from a medical condition."