Shelter-in-place order issued within 1-mile radius of chemical plant in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A shelter-in-place order was issued on Thursday afternoon for everyone located within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant in Williamson County.
The plant, CPI Products, is located at 4100 FM 1105 in Walburg.
According to its website, the plant fabricates plastic.
People are asked to stay inside and close all exterior doors and windows and to turn off their air conditioning and heating.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, FM 1105 is shut down at FM 971 and CR 153. There are no reported injuries, and nobody was in the building.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: