Shelter-in-place lifted for residents after incident near 18th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A shelter in place for residents in the area of 18th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been lifted.
Officials first reported the incident before 7 a.m. Sunday, saying people in the area should take caution and seek shelter as the Austin Police Department was on scene.
Police said they were searching for a suspect and they have now been located. They could not provide any details on who they were looking for or why.
This comes after a mass shooting early Saturday morning in which 14 people were injured. Police said they were looking for two possible suspects, one of which has already been taken into custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.