Shelter-in-place, evacuation orders issued in La Porte

An alert first issued at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday told residents east of Bay Area Boulevard to go indoors and turn off their A/C systems.

LA PORTE, Texas — There's breaking news southeast of Houston this morning where a shelter-in-place has been issued for some along with an evacuation order.

Both the shelter-in-place order and the evacuation order remained in place as of a 10:06 a.m. update from La Porte.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management issued the following statement at 8:46 a.m.:

"This is an update from the City of La Porte. The City has issued a Shelter in Place for all areas of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd due to a chemical incident on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy. All areas east of Bay Area Blvd need to Shelter in Place at this time."

An earlier alert asked people to go indoors and turn off their A/C systems. They should also close all windows and doors.

Drivers should avoid the area.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the following area as of 8:30 a.m.:

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

At a press conference, La Porte Chief of Police Steve Deardorff said air monitoring was underway, and police earlier drove through the neighborhoods with a P.A. system to ask people to leave the area.

He noted, however, the evacuation order was voluntary as a precaution — not mandatory. He also said few homes were in the actual evacuation area, perhaps 10 or so.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what chemical may have been released, if any. Views from Air 11 showed several tanker trailers getting sprayed by firefighters. There were no flames or smoke visible as of 9:05 a.m.

Dow Chemical, Bayport issued the following statement on its Community Awareness Emergency Response line at 7:30 a.m.:

"This is a message from Dow Chemical, Bayport located at 13300 Bay Area Blvd La Porte,TX 77572. At 07:27 on 7/21/2021, a(n) Process Upset incident occurred at our facility. At this time. Emergency Vehicles, Sirens may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on this site, when needed."

This is a breaking story — we will update it as we learn more.