AUSTIN, Texas — Cafe Monet is a local art studio in Austin that has been helping to spread the love for creativity for 19 years with their workshops, birthday parties and a walk-in "paint your own pottery" experience.

The owner, Jules Winson, said her goal when she opened the art studio was to provide a safe place for people of all ages to tap into the "right side" of their brain.

"When you come in, you don’t even have to have any experience," said Winson. "We show you how everything works. We have all the tricks and tools and techniques and things and we’ll show you each technique and walk you through the process of it."

Their trained artists help patrons along every step of the way.

"We love what we do so much and that shows through to our customers, and we really have a heart for serving our customers and taking care of them," Winson said.

The love for art is shared outside the walls of the studio as well. Winson visits assisted living facilities and elementary schools to teach different techniques.

Cafe Monet has two locations for you to create your own works of art:

Westgate Studio at 4477 South Lamar Blvd.

Triangle Studio at 4700 W. Guadalupe Street

