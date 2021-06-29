Four injured, including a child, in multiple-vehicle southwest Austin crash

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at State Highway 71 and Thomas Springs Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are injured, including one child, after a crash involving multiple vehicles in southwest Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at State Highway 71 and Thomas Springs Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said one adult was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and a child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person refused EMS transport.

One person had to be extricated by first responders after the crash, which damaged a hydrant and brought down wires into the roadway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays and closures.

No other information is available at this time.