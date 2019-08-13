WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — State Highway 138 is shut down eastbound between U.S. Highway 183 to CR 222 after an 18-wheeler rollover crash.

A rock hauler blocking the road has caused traffic to be diverted onto CR 222 and 223.

The roadway will be shut down for an extended amount of time for debris cleanup, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

