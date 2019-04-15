AUSTIN, Texas — A strong upper-level area of low pressure will move through the state on Wednesday allowing for another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather (3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) for most of the area, including the City of Austin.

A threat for severe storms arrives for Central Texas Wednesday night.

Large hail, quarter to golf ball sized, looks to be the primary threat along with severe storms producing damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes also can't be ruled out for late Wednesday through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Heavy downpours could also trigger street and creek flooding.

Timeline: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a majority of the region until 2 a.m. with damaging winds and large hail possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Storms continue to move through the area, but much of the severe threat has now moved east of I-35. Expect heavy rain to continue for much of the area throughout the night.

Storms moving through Central Texas

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch and a half will be possible, with isolated higher totals.

Stay weather aware with the KVUE Storm Team as confidence builds in the days ahead. Also, be sure to prepare your "safe place" in your home or work in the event of a weather emergency.

Prepare for severe weather.

Once again, the highest threats for severe weather tonight are expected to be damaging winds and large hail. Make sure to download the KVUE app so you can get the latest information wherever you are.

