x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Several roads flooded after Rockport gets over seven inches of rain since midnight

During the current heavy rain event, there are certain streets that have become impassable.

ROCKPORT, Texas — During the current heavy rain event, there are certain streets that have become impassable, especially in Rockport. Rockport has received over seven inches of rain since just midnight last night. 

Here is a list of roads in Rockport that are impassable:

  • Chaparral between Lanfair and Business 35
  • Market Street between Verne and Fuqua
  • Champions at Royal Oaks Drive
  • Champions at Traylor
  • Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro
  • Omohundro Street from Maple to Enterprise
  • FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35
  • Market Street from S Austin Street to S Magnolia Street
  • 100 block of Sparks Drive (not in City)
  • Bois D’Arc (Lamar) high standing water

Several neighborhood retention ponds are overflowing into low lying areas, to include the Country Club, Captains Bay, Woody Acres, etc.

This list will be updated as any new information comes in. 

RELATED: PHOTOS: Flooding around the Coastal Bend

Coastal Bend Flooding

1 / 7
Wyatt Farmer
Flooding in Ingleside.

RELATED: Latest Tropical Storm Elsa projected path, models, and potential impact to First Coast

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 