Several roads flooded after Rockport gets over seven inches of rain since midnight

During the current heavy rain event, there are certain streets that have become impassable.

ROCKPORT, Texas — During the current heavy rain event, there are certain streets that have become impassable, especially in Rockport. Rockport has received over seven inches of rain since just midnight last night.

Here is a list of roads in Rockport that are impassable:

Chaparral between Lanfair and Business 35

Market Street between Verne and Fuqua

Champions at Royal Oaks Drive

Champions at Traylor

Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro

Omohundro Street from Maple to Enterprise

FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35

Market Street from S Austin Street to S Magnolia Street

100 block of Sparks Drive (not in City)

Bois D’Arc (Lamar) high standing water

Several neighborhood retention ponds are overflowing into low lying areas, to include the Country Club, Captains Bay, Woody Acres, etc.

This list will be updated as any new information comes in.

Coastal Bend Flooding 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.