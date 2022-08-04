Several people hurt after car collides into food truck along Barton Springs in Austin

Example video title will go here for this video

Multiple vehicles and pedestrians are involved in the crash, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — A car has crashed into a food truck along Barton Springs Road in South Austin Friday night, hurting several people.

Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that at least nine people have been hurt in the crash. All of the victims have various degrees of injuries, ATCEMS said.

According to EMS, two vehicles are involved and one of them crashed into an unidentified food truck. The crash happened in the 1800 block of Barton Springs Road, which is near Chuy's and an ice cream truck called Holla Mode.

ATCEMS reported the crash at around 8:35 p.m.

A total of nine ambulances have responded to the scene.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. When he arrived, he spotted a car that had plowed into the food truck:

A man told KVUE's Plohetski he saw a white pickup traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash.

NEW: A man said he saw a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash. pic.twitter.com/fvNemK7zXV — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 9, 2022

