More than a dozen residents displaced after northeast Austin apartment fire

The fire occurred at the Rise at the Cameron apartment complex on Reagan Hill Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in northeast Austin late Thursday night. More than a dozen apartment units were impacted.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the fire is out, but there are quite a few people now displaced.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire started at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the Rise at the Cameron apartment complex on Reagan Hill Drive. Two buildings caught on fire, leaving four units with actual fire damage. A total of 20 units were impacted and cannot be reoccupied.

Austin fire officials said, as a result, several people have been displaced.

"We have 10 adults and five children who showed up to work with us, APD, EMS and Red Cross," said Eddie Martinez with AFD. "I don't know if there are more people. Those are the people who showed up and said they needed help from us."

Austin-Travis County EMS had to evaluate multiple patients as a result of the fire. Three adults and one child were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

We are on @KVUE at the Rise at The Cameron apartments in Northeast Austin after an overnight fire.@ATCEMS says 3 adults & 1 child were taken to the hospital. Multiple people were evaluated on scene.



4 units were directly impacted by the fire & 20 total now can't be reoccupied.

AFD said a crew was already in the area for a different medical call, so they were able to arrive at the scene of the fire within seconds.

"They were busy in the first few minutes doing rescues, pulling people out of windows. Some residents jumped out of their second-story windows before we got here," Martinez said.

Martinez said after the rescues were completed, it took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Buses were on the scene so that people who had to evacuate could stay warm. Austin ISD officers also opened Northeast Early College High School for people to stay warm in.

At this time, AFD has not released a cause of the fire but said investigators were on the scene. However, with the current cold weather, AFD officials are asking everyone to make sure their space heaters are far away from anything flammable.

