AUSTIN — The sentencing hearing continues for a Cedar Park mother who pled guilty for her role in the death of her toddler in 2014.
Meagan Work is charged with evidence tampering and injury to a child by omission, which means she didn't get him medical care.
Two-year-old Colton Turner was found in a shallow grave in southeast Austin in 2014 after authorities led a search for the boy. Earlier in the sentencing hearing, a detective described finding Turner's body.
RELATED:
Years after 2-year-old was found in shallow grave in Austin, mother to learn her sentence
Detective describes finding 2-year-old's body in grave on day 2 of Meagan Work's sentencing
On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the jury will watch video from a police interview where a witness described Work abusing a child.
She faces between five years to life in prison.
Work's boyfriend, Michael Turner, pleaded guilty in 2016 to injury to a child by omission and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
RELATED:
Cedar Park mother pleads guilty in 2014 death of 2-year-old son
Court rejects Meagan Work's request to have statements to police tossed out
Details emerge in 2-year-old's death
Details emerge about Colton Turner's mother, Meagan Work
KVUE's Molly Oak is tweeting live from the courtroom. Follow her for updates.