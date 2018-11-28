AUSTIN — The sentencing hearing continues for a Cedar Park mother who pled guilty for her role in the death of her toddler in 2014.

Meagan Work is charged with evidence tampering and injury to a child by omission, which means she didn't get him medical care.

Two-year-old Colton Turner was found in a shallow grave in southeast Austin in 2014 after authorities led a search for the boy. Earlier in the sentencing hearing, a detective described finding Turner's body.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the jury will watch video from a police interview where a witness described Work abusing a child.

She faces between five years to life in prison.

Work's boyfriend, Michael Turner, pleaded guilty in 2016 to injury to a child by omission and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

