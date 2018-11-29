AUSTIN — After several witnesses recounted their memories of Meagan Work's past, the woman who pled guilty for her role in the death of her toddler, a judge said he'll announce his decision on her sentence at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Thursday's testimony follows days of emotional recounts of Work's behavior leading up to the death of her two-year-old son, Colton Turner.

Defense called Sandy Trujillo as the first witness. Trujillo served as principal of Leander Middle School when Work attended as a student. Trujillo said she was also a mentor for Work through an at-risk kids program in the school.

"We knew she came without any supplies, and she immediately qualified for our free lunch program," said Trujillo, explaining how Work's parents didn't seem concerned with her academics.

Trujillo got choked up when she looked at Work in court.

"It's really hard to see Meagan," she said.

She recalled a time finding Work hiding in the bushes hours after school let out. Trujillo said Work's parents did not pick her up so she took Work to get food. She said Work only took a few bites, saving the rest for her sister.

“When a child has to wrap up part of her food to help someone else at home, it's not right," said Trujillo.

Trujillo said she regrets she didn't "keep supporting (Work) through high school."

Casey Jordan, who works for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, took the stand to confirm the documents, which Sarah Berg created a summary of, were from CPS.

Defense hired Berg to find state records pertaining to Work and her family. Berg discussed Work's family life and allegations made against her, noting some of the physical abuse allegations were ruled out.

Prosecutors pointed out reports that showed there was "reason to believe" Work and Turner physically abused their son, Colton.

Dr. Amy Gruszecki is a forensic pathologist who performed more than 5,000 autopsies. She reviewed Colton's autopsy and medical records and said she would classify the death as undetermined.

“To say that it is blunt force trauma is taking it a step too far, in my opinion," Gruszecki testified.

She noted the decomposition of the body played a factor in the decision to call it "undetermined."

The final witness, who asked for her name not to be used, is one of Work's relatives. She testified Work "never had any structure in her life."

"I just don’t feel like she had the tools or the resources to take care of a child," she said.

She told prosecutors that she does not have a close relationship with Work.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Work is a violent person.

"You don't bury your own son ... in a far remote field unless you've done something terribly wrong," said prosecution.

They said they feel "some sympathy for what she grew up in," but, "ultimately, we are responsible for the choices we make. No one is forcing Ms. Work's hand."

Prosecutors said Robert Coe, the potential eyewitness, is "a significant witness in this case."

Coe testified earlier in the week that he saw a woman, who he later recognized as Work, shake her child and slam his head into a truck door.

"That is a man that has, for four years, shouldered the burden of making a mistake," prosecutors say of Coe not calling 911 immediately after what he says he saw happened. “He will live with that for the rest of his life.”

Prosecutors called Coe and the community victims of this case, along with Colton's family members.

“Colton has been robbed from them for the rest of their lives," prosecutors said.

Defense countered, pointing fingers at Work's family life and at Turner.

“But if anyone is responsible for how hard it was to find that child, Michael picked where he was buried and changed the spot," said defense. "She didn't dig that grave, he did."

Defense argued Turner controlled Work's decisions, saying she told police whatever story he wanted her to. They also said Coe's verbal statement is different than his reenactment.

“I just think the combination of his guilt, plus the probable cause affidavit he read and his emotional reaction to this, has just made him fill in the blanks,” said defense.

Prosecutors pointed out that witnesses said the symptoms Work told police are "consistent with abusive head trauma."

Prosecutors said witnesses testified Work was uninterested in her child. Prosecutors also said that while showing a picture of Colton to the courtroom, Colton couldn't depend on his own parents.

“A two-and-a-half-year-old can’t call 911. A two-and-a-half-year-old has to depend on the very person that gave them life, to protect them," said prosecution. "For Colton, that was Meagan.”

“She is responsible for abusing that child, that is clear from the evidence of who she is as a mother," prosecutors said, as they asked the judge for "a very strong sentence."

Judge Wahlberg told the courtroom he would think about his decision overnight.

"I have not made a decision in this case at this point. Obviously, you all know that it's a difficult, difficult decision to make, and it's my intention to give it all of the consideration it deserves," said Judge Wahlberg.

Colton was found buried in a shallow grave in 2014 following an extensive search for him.

Work is charged with evidence tampering and injury to a child by omission.

Work faces between five years to life in prison.

Witnesses who were familiar with Work during the time Colton was alive said they remembered him coming into work with his mom, oftentimes with bruises on his legs. Work's sister said she babysat Colton and noticed bruises and scratches on his body. The potential eyewitness, Robert Coe, tearfully recounted the moment he saw a woman in a parking lot in July 2014, shake a child back and forth like "a rag doll" before slamming the child's head against the truck door.

Coe said Wednesday during his testimony, "It’s possible I might have heard or seen that little boy’s last breaths."

His testimony brought the presiding judge to tears.

