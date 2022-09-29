You can now take a self-driving Lyft in Austin

Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — If you use rideshares, getting around Austin is about to be a little bit different.

Lyft is now offering the option of a self-driving car for the same price as a normal ride. Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.

Here's how it will work:

Use the mobile Lyft app as they normally would to hail a ride

If a Ford AV is available, riders can select the option directly from the Lyft app, without the need to join a waitlist

When the vehicle arrives, the rider can unlock the doors via the app, start and enjoy their ride

Riders can even contact customer support from within the Lyft app

Lyft isn't the only rideshare company putting autonomous vehicles on the streets.

Cruise LLC – a self-driving rideshare company backed by Honda and General Motors – said earlier in September that it plans to launch services soon in both Austin and Phoenix.

Last year, Ford, Lyft and Argo AI announced a partnership to bring a fleet of self-driving vehicles to Austin. The group now has about 20 self-driving cars on Austin streets, but right now, it still has a testing specialist in each car's driver's seat.

Back in 2015, Wyamo became the first company to test computer-driven vehicles in Austin, according to the Austin Business Journal.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube