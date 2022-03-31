Plan your 'Selena' movie screening on the anniversary of the Queen of Tejano music's death

The singer died 27 years ago on March 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — March marks two anniversaries for Selena, Texas' beloved Queen of Tejano music.

It's been 27 years since Selena Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed on the morning of March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques was accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the club and stores using forged checks. After the Quintanilla family confronted her about the money, Yolanda Saldívar shot the singer at a Days Inn. Selena later died from hypovolemic shock and cardiac arrest.

Swarms of fans gathered outside her home, boutiques and the scene of the crime to mourn her death.

Almost two years later, on March 21,1997, the biopic "Selena" started screening in theaters, becoming Jennifer Lopez's first major movie role. The 1997 film was directed by Gergory Nava and also featured Edward James Olmos, who played Selena's father and band manager, Abraham Quintanilla.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the film's release, theaters across the U.S. are showing the movie. In early April, Austin-area fans can watch the movie on the big screen to celebrate her life.

Here's a look at screening times in Austin for "Selena":

Months ago, the film was added to the Library of Congress's National Film Registry along with 24 other movies.

