AUSTIN, Texas — Cameras have been installed at Bull Creek and Barton Creek Greenbelts for illegal activity, like stealing historic artifacts.

Folks with Austin Parks and Recreation said a Bull Creek Greenbelt visitor expressed concerns about car break-ins. They want to closely monitor the situation.

“Without any security measure, it’s definitely hard to be out here," said Ingrid Baez, a park visitor. "Even in case of an emergency, the fact you can’t reach out to anybody is pretty scary so that’s a really good idea."

Baez also takes it upon herself to maintain her own security measures.

"Well, we don’t leave anything visible," she said. "We follow the signs and always in a pair. Never alone. It’s always with my husband or a friend."

“I have my dog with me. I feel pretty safe with my dog," said Marty Daytron, another park visitor. "Make sure I have good shoes so I can run away if I need to."

Park rangers have also increased patrols in those areas. However, folks with Austin Parks and Recreation said the cameras help provide additional monitoring since their staff of 20 rangers have a lot of acreage to cover.

They put up the cameras periodically at various locations to understand what's going on, whether that be health, safety or conservation concerns.

"I think we can always use more security," said Daytron. "You never know what’s going to happen in nature. I think the more cameras the better."

The footage from the cameras will only be reviewed when a crime or violation occurs to help officials respond.

