Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — A recovery mission is underway after a swimmer at Lake Travis reportedly failed to surface on Saturday afternoon.

Crews have made contact with witnesses at their boat, ATCEMS said. Rescue swimmers were deployed in the water for search, and a drone is helping conduct an aerial search of the area.

Around 4 p.m., ATCEMS said the incident had transitioned from search to recovery mode.

The search is ongoing in the swimmer’s last seen location.

No other information is available at this time.