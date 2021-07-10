Search turns to recovery mode for missing swimmer near Live Oak Avenue

Witnesses said a swimmer failed to resurface after going underwater, and a second person jumped in to help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that the search for a missing swimmer is turning to recovery mode.

According to ATCEMS, emergency services responded to a water rescue at 7715 Live Oak Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses said a swimmer failed to resurface after going underwater, and a second person jumped in to help.

ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, and STARFlight responded to the scene. The patient who jumped in after the missing swimmer was pulled from the water by ATCEMS medics and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lakeway with minor injuries.

After an extensive search by rescue swimmers for the missing swimmer, ATCEMS says this incident has transitioned to recovery mode.