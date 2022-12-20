Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues

Tuan Hoang, Tanner Hoang's uncle, said that he last saw his nephew on Thanksgiving and has searched many Central Texas cities for any sign of Tanner's whereabouts.

ELGIN, Texas — UPDATE 5:51 p.m. Dec. 21 via public Facebook page titled "Finding Tanner Hoang": Sources confirmed Tanner did not drive onto U.S. Highway 21 towards Bastrop but turned west on U.S. Highway 290 towards Elgin. The latest sighting was Friday, Dec. 16, at a Valero gas station off Highway 290.

As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old.

Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of College Station, Texas.

Authorities are currently looking for Hoang's vehicle, a 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas License Plate BS2 C737. According to a public Facebook post, there is damage to the passenger side.

The Texas A&M student was studying Mechanical Engineering before the time of his disappearance. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, said that Hoang's family had planned to visit Tanner around the time he first went missing.

"This was supposed to be a happy occasion, a joyous occasion. Obviously, something has changed and turned it into a parent's nightmare," said Fleeger.

Fleeger is working alongside the College Station Police Department as the agency is looking for any leads that could lead to Hoang's whereabouts. As of Tuesday, the most definitive video discovered is video of Hoang's car having fled the Caldwell area on Friday just after 12 p.m.

The video was later shared with Hoang's family who have actively searched for the 22-year-old in potential towns he may have stopped in along his drive.

Fleeger said that Hoang could have traveled westbound toward the Bastrop area on Friday and could have traveled along I-35, which could make the investigation much more complicated.

"The video of the vehicle westbound that would indicate he was traveling to Bastrop, San Marcos, you hit I-35 and you could hit any number of places," said Fleeger.

Tuan Hoang, Tanner Hoang's uncle, said that he last saw his nephew on Thanksgiving and never saw any signs that he would run away at the time.

"Tanner, there's nothing that you could've done or nothing that you thought you had done that would keep us from loving you," said Tuan.