Body of missing Canyon Lake boater recovered, authorities say

The 41-year-old man went underwater and never resurfaced Sunday evening after helping his young toddler out of the lake.

SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Tuesday for a missing man at Canyon Lake.

The man has now been identified as Robbie Berlingeri, 41.

Comal County Emergency Services District 3 say Berlingeri went missing around 8 p.m. Sunday during a Fourth of July celebration.

Comal County fire chief Robert Mikel says Berlingeri went underwater but never came back up.

His brother-in-law, Clint Gardner, tells us that he fell off the back of the boat with his 2-year-old daughter. The mom jumped in to help and the two were tossing their daughter back and forth while trying to stay afloat.

People from another boat were able to save the mom and daughter, but when they turned back around Berlingeri was gone.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is now leading the search.

Officials believe that the man has drowned and are trying to search for the body.

On Sunday, game wardens and the fire department searched two sections of the lake near boat ramp one. The search and rescue team is now using sonar equipment to map out the bottom of the lake. So far, the search has been unsuccessful.

Mikel is asking that boaters avoid the area around boat ramp one until they find him.

On Facebook, the man’s family is begging that folks keep an eye out.