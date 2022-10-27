Person found in search and rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning, second search called off

It is unknown how many people have medical complaints and are being searched for at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR flight all responded to the scene.

As of 5:15 a.m., it was discovered that there was only one person that was lost and they were later located in the Rock Creek/Rainbow One area by the lake. STAR flight assisted in locating the person and ground crews assisted in clearing a path for the STAR flight operator to have access to the person in need.

At 5:30 a.m., STAR flight was re-assigned to fight a second person who was reported missing in the same area. ATCEMS reported that there would continue to be a large presence of first responders and a helicopter in the Longhorn Landing area in Lake Travis.

15 minutes later, Star flight was cancelled off of their search assignment in addition to ATCEMS and LTFR. The search for the second person missing will be turned over to the TCSO, ATCEMS stated.

Search & Rescue 13000blk Mansfield Dr (04:05) Multiple patients with medical complaints & lost in the area unable to provide exact location. Multiple #ATCEMS, @laketravisfire, @TravisCoSheriff, & @STAR_Flight_TC all in the area searching. pic.twitter.com/0eUDKHOsVF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 27, 2022