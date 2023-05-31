2 Austin-area students advance to Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

Shrethan Botla and Tarini Nandakumar both made it through the preliminary round on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee start Wednesday morning. But on Tuesday, two students from the Austin area made it through the preliminary round.

Twelve-year-old Tarini Nandakumar from Challenger School-Avery Ranch and 14-year old Shrethan Botla from Meridian World Middle School both had some pretty hard words to spell on Tuesday.

According to his biography on the bee's website, Botla is very adventures and enjoys trying new things. He started spelling in kindergarten, and his other hobbies include hanging out with friends and playing video games. His favorite sport is soccer, and his favorite subject is math. He is also fascinated with medical science and hopes to be a doctor one day.

Nandakumar has previously competed in the bee in 2021, where she tied for 16th place, and 2022, where she tied for 49th place. According to her bio, she has many hobbies, including reading, dancing, building with LEGOs and playing with her pets. Her favorite food is pizza, and her favorite sport is badminton.

Both Botla and Nandakumar are sponsored by Sweet Success ATX.

The bee's quarterfinals air from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST Wednesday on Ion Plus. The semifinals will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST Wednesday on Ion, and the finals will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST Thursday on Ion.

