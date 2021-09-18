Person dies after car and scooter crash in Central Austin

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a scooter in Central Austin.

The crash between the car and the scooter happened at Enfield Lane and Newfield Lane near MoPac just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS started CPR, but was unable to save the person from dying. ATCEMS said there was another patient, but that person did not need help from medics.

No additional information about what led up to the crash was released, and the person who died has not been identified.