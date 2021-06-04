Schools across Texas experiencing issues with online STAAR test

This year, the STAAR tests are being administered this year on paper, online or a combination of the two.

Schools across the state are experiencing issues with the online STAAR test.

This year, the STAAR tests are being administered on paper, online or a combination of the two.

Tyler ISD tells CBS19 a statewide outage has affected students taking the STAAR test online.

"The outage is for a company that administers the STAAR test," Tyler ISD said in a statement to CBS19. "Our students are not taking the online STAAR test today."

According to Corsicana ISD, 4th, 7th and high school English 1 students have been affected by outage of the Education Testing System (ETS), which administers the STAAR test.

CISD says the ETS is still investigating the reports of issues with the STAAR Online Testing Platform.

Chapel Hill ISD is also experiencing problems.

Unfortunately, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) does not allow students to switch testing methods once they have begun the test.

Schools say the TEA is recommending districts suspend online testing for Tuesday. Students testing on paper will continue testing.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Plano ISD and Granbury ISD also issued statements about the problems with the online system.

"While online testing has been suspended for the day, students who are taking the paper version of the test are not impacted by this disruption," Plano ISD said in a statement on their website. "[The] TEA will issue further guidance later today on proceeding with online testing tomorrow."