School band camps battle summer heat as students get back into the swing of things

Marching band members did not see much action last year with COVID-19 hindering their ability to practice.

AUSTIN, Texas — As band camps begin for many districts across Central Texas, band members are not letting the Texas heat stop them from getting back into the swing of things.

Senior Drum Major Johnny Moreno leads the band at Akins Early College High School in South Austin. He said it was disappointing not to get to participate much last year due to COVID-19, and he is excited to give it his all for his last year.

"Seeing everyone back in person, everyone is really excited to be here," Moreno said.

For the next three weeks, the Akins Eagle Band and Color Guard will practice day in and day out, preparing for the season ahead. This includes a few hours of practice in the morning heat.

"I miss the heat. Being out there in the sun," Moreno said.

I have a fun story today in the not so fun heat🎶Band camp has started this summer and I’m checking in with @AkinsEagleBand about what it means to be back in action and how they deal with this Texas sun ☀️ We will have more to tell tonight at 5/6 on @KVUE. @AustinISD pic.twitter.com/hxAOb96sIH — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) July 27, 2021

While he and other band members can manage the heat, band director Babatunde Onibudo said there are many practices in place to keep them safe, including drinking water, eating snacks and taking breaks from the sun.

However, his most important policy is ensuring students feel comfortable speaking up if they get too uncomfortable.

"Day one, number one: If you don't feel good, say something," said Onibudo. "We won't hold anything against you. We just want you to be safe."

As they wrap up just day two of the camp, Onibudo explained that he plans to ease the team into the camp so they don't overexert themselves.

The team also only practices in the morning and moves inside for the remainder of each day when the temperatures rise.

Even if the heat is an unwelcomed element, Moreno said it is worth it as his team prepares for this year's competitions.

"We have potential that is untapped," he said.

As Moreno enters his last year of high school, he hopes he can help those behind him prepare for a successful musical future.