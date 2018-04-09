SAN MARCOS, Texas — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, and businesses on Central Texas lakes and rivers count on the holiday weekend to cash in. Though this year, scattered storms are dampening the business opportunity.

"We prayed before we came that hopefully God takes the rain away," said Yaritza Monroy, who drove down from Dallas with her family to go tubing in San Marcos.

What wasn't planned was the possibility of rain.

"We're here with high expectations to enjoy it," she said.

"When it rains, it becomes chaotic around here," said Mark Jalufka, manager at Lion Club Rentals.

Scattered storms are spoiling the fun on one of their busiest days of Labor Day weekend.

"If we have lightning within a 6-mile radius, we stop renting tubes for an hour," Jalufka explained.

He says the business loses thousands of dollars in revenue when weather spoils outdoor fun.

"The problem is lightning because it can strike and kill any time," he said. "We recommend for customers to get out of water and get away from the trees."

Typically, Labor Day is the last day tubes are being rented. At Lions Club tubing in San Marcos, tube rentals will start being available only on weekends throughout the month of September, if weather permits.

