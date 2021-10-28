Scare for a Cure frightens attendees for a good cause

Half of the proceeds from tickets will go to local charities and the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

MANOR, Texas — Scare for a Cure in Manor, Texas is an interactive haunted house for a good cause.

It's a 100% volunteer organization in Central Texas. Half of the proceeds will go to local charities and the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

According their website, participants literally crawl, crouch and interact with actors as they physically travel through a unique haunted experience. The experience is a heavily story and actor driven haunt that will take you up to an hour to get through. Obstacles include blood, slime, gore cannons and puzzles.

Scare for a Cure's inaugural haunt in 2007 brought in $5,000 to support breast cancer recovery and it only grew from there.

Tickets for remaining events are $45. Wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty and bring a towel! Scare for a Cure is located at 14219 Litting Rd in Manor. Purchase tickets here.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN: I am at Scare For A Cure haunted house in Manor. It's an interactive haunted house! KVUE Posted by Daranesha Herron on Thursday, October 28, 2021