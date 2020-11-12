Struggling music venues can apply for financial help starting Friday

The Austin Texas Musicians nonprofit held a virtual meeting on Thursday with Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Workforce Solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Live Music Capital of the world has gradually become quieter and quieter during the pandemic, as local musicians are running low on resources and gigs.

On Thursday, they were given a glimmer of hope for the future, as the Austin Texas Musicians nonprofit held a virtual meeting with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Workforce Solutions.

"The local musicians are what keep Austin weird and a wonderful place to be in," said Rep. Doggett

Celebrating small victories, the Austin Texas Musicians group is pleased that the City of Austin's economic department announced that struggling music venues can start applying for financial help on the Long Center's website starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

It's part of the SAVES Act, which includes $10 million for venues and vital economic sectors.

"We were able to get this done because we kept applying pressure, I'm so proud of everyone involved," said Pat Butcha with Austin Texas Musicians.

While some help is on the way, many local musicians still fear what will happen when they lose access to pandemic unemployment assistance on Dec. 26, if Congress doesn't step in.

"The future of these negotiations is unclear. We have now recessed until next Tuesday evening hoping that by then a new bill can be negotiated," said Rep. Doggett.

"Workforce Solutions has been a lifeline for local artists, helping them get fast training for new jobs through their re-work program," said Robin Spillman, Community Coordinator for Workforce Solutions Capital Area. "Being a musician is what you love and will likely want to return back to after we have gotten over this hurdle of COVID-19. Re-work now could really bridge the gap in the meantime, learn a new trade, new skills and bring in some income."