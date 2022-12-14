10 years after her daughter was killed, Newtown mom breaks ground on project in her honor

The next phase of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown officially begins.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Ten years after her daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy, Jenny Hubbard officially broke ground on the next phase of the animal sanctuary created in Catherine's honor.

It's called The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, on Commerce Road in Newtown. It will be a multi-faceted project, with the goal of strengthening the bond between humans and animals; the dream Catherine lived by.

Friends, family, and lawmakers gathered together for the groundbreaking on Wednesday. The weather was cold, but hearts were warm.

"December 14th will always be a somber and sacred day for my family," said Jenny Hubbard, Executive Director of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation and Catherine's mom.

10 years after her daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy, Jenny Hubbard is breaking ground on the next phase of an animal sanctuary created in her honor.



On this milestone date, on the 10th anniversary of her daughter's death, Jenny chose to turn the day around, making it all about Catherine's dream.

"Even though we suffer and deal with tragedy, we have to look forward," Jenny Hubbard said. "She loved animals. They'd stop her in her tracks."

So, that's what the sanctuary is all about. When all is said and done, there will be the main building with a multifunctional space for programming, a vet clinic and housing for their caretakers, a rescue barn, and more. The whole thing was touched by Catherine's kindness.

"We have a threshold going into a room, that's made out of tile mosaic that has Catherine's signature and says, 'I love you', It's little things like that that really drive the team," said Peter Paulos, an architect leading the project for P H Architects.

And at the center of it all is the biggest tribute to Catherine. There's a terracotta arch, symbolizing Catherine's red hair. The two buildings connected to it will be joined by structures meant to symbolize Catherine's arms, welcoming everyone to the sanctuary.

"And that's what this sanctuary is all about. It is about people finding pathways, finding opportunities to heal," said state Senator Tony Hwang (CT-28).

That healing continues, 10 years later. Though it's a journey, a few words are carrying the foundation members through. It's Catherine's own words that she used to whisper to animals. She'd say, "Tell all of your friends that I am kind."

"You see the words of a little girl named Catherine Violet Hubbard, rang truth then and truth now," Jenny Hubbard said. "As her mom, thank you for making this world a kinder and a gentler place."

Those involved in the foundation say they want to finish building by next December. But, they need some big donations from corporations in the area to make that happen. Those interested in donating can go to their website here.

---

---

