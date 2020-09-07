San Marcos will enter Stage 1 drought restrictions on Sunday, City says

The City is asking residents to conserve water now to avoid further restrictions.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Dropping aquifer levels are forcing the city of San Marcos to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions, effective Sunday, July 12.

On Thursday, the 10-day Edwards Aquifer index well average level was at 659.8 feet and the daily reading was at 658.1 feet. Stage 1 is triggered when the average falls below 660 feet above mean sea level (msl).

“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” Tom Taggart, director of the City's public services department, said in a press release. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”

To conserve water, the City is asking people to restrict their use of sprinklers to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by their address.

If you use hose-end sprinklers on your property, you're allowed to use them only on your designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. If you use automatic irrigation systems, you're allowed to run them on your designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m. Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.

The Stage 1 rules also limit washing cars at home, washing pavements and watering foundations to one day per week. Wasting water is prohibited.

If you have any questions about the rules, visit the City's drought website.