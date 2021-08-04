San Marcos City Council votes to forgive utility debt

The City will reinstate late fees and disconnections starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents who got behind on their utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic won't have to pay that money back. On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council voted to absolve $1.2 million in utility bill debt that had accrued since the beginning of the pandemic.

Community Impact reports that in March 2020, the council moved to stop utility service disconnections. Members continued to extend that extension, which was set to finally expire on Aug. 1.

The City had allocated about $700,000 in general funds to pay for some of the delinquency. Instead, the council voted to forgive the $1.2 million in debt altogether.

The City will reinstate late fees and disconnections starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1. According to Community Impact, compared to other Central Texas utilities, the only one that is still not disconnecting service due to late payment is City Public Service in San Antonio.