San Marcos police searching for teenage shooting suspect

Police believe 17-year-old Octavius Garner may have fled to Austin or Houston after being allegedly involved in a San Marcos shooting.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred on Jan. 30.

The SMPD said the shooting happened at the Whispering Oaks community, formerly known as Siesta Mobile Home Park, located at 503 Uhland Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds: an 18-year-old man found inside a car and another 18-year-old found down the street with a graze wound.

SMPD identified the suspect of the shooting as 17-year-old Octavius Garner. Police said Garner got into an argument with the victims and then pulled out a handgun and began shooting. He was last seen running away from the Whispering Oaks community wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, according to SMPD.

Police believe Garner may have fled to Austin or Houston.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Garner’s arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or email sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov. Anyone with relevant information can also submit a tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.