Firefighters working to put out large fire in San Marcos

People are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to put it out. The public is also asked to not call 911 about the fire.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in San Marcos that has crossed over Settlers Road.

At around 2 p.m., the Hays County Sheriff's Office said multiple fire units are working to put out a structure fire at the 900 block of Morningwood Drive that has crossed over Settlers Road. It's unclear what structure became engulfed in flames.

It's not the only fire that's sparked in the area. Crews continue to fight the Twin Starts fire just off Highway 71 in Llano County. It is just the most recent wildfire to start in the area since Tuesday, after both the Sandstone Mountain and Slab fires started that day.

