San Marcos will enter Stage 3 drought restrictions on Sunday, City says

The City is asking residents to conserve water now to avoid further restrictions.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Dropping aquifer levels are forcing the city of San Marcos to enter Stage 3 drought restrictions, effective Sunday, July 2, at 12 p.m.

On Monday, the 10-day Edwards Aquifer index well average level was at 638.5 feet and the daily reading was at 636.4 feet. Stage 3 is triggered when the average falls below 640 feet above mean sea level (msl).

As Central Texas continues to see triple-digit heat, water levels in the San Marcos River remain low. Virginia Parker, the executive director for the San Marcos River Foundation, told KVUE the water levels are less than half of what the average is.

To conserve water, the City is asking people to restrict their use of sprinklers to one day every other week on a designated weekday determined by their address.

If you use hose-end sprinklers on your property, you're allowed to use them only on your designated weekday during designated usage times. If you use automatic irrigation systems, you're allowed to run them on your designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 4 a.m. Hand watering and using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day during the designated usage times.

The Stage 3 rules also limit washing cars at home and watering foundations to one day per week. Wasting water is prohibited.