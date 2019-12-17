SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting in San Marcos early Tuesday morning. The San Marcos Police Department is currently investigating.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. outside of Harper's bar located at 139 E. Hopkins St.

According to the City of San Marcos, a holiday party was taking place inside the bar when five to seven shots were fired from a parked car in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive.

The suspect then fled the scene in that vehicle, traveling eastbound on Hopkins Street, the City said.

One victim had a gunshot wound to their arm and graze wounds on their torso. The second victim had a gunshot wound to their arm.

Both were taken to Ascension Seton Hays and have since been treated and released.

One witness posted a video on Twitter of a large police presence outside of the bar.

The incident broke one of Harper's windows and caused minor interior damage.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in a silver SUV, possibly a Chevrolet model.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call San Marcos police at (512) 753-2312, or email Det. Dave Campbell at dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police: SWAT standoff taking place at car wash business after man breaks in

Father makes plea for missing Austin mother and her 2-week-old baby girl

FBI, Texas Rangers joining search for missing Austin mother, baby