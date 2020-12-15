San Marcos police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The incident happened at Spirit Pit Stop at 1214 I-35 South around 6:50 p.m.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on Friday night.

The incident happened at the Spirit Pit Stop at 1214 I-35 South around 6:50 p.m., police said.

According to police, the man entered and wandered around the business while waiting for all customers to leave. He then approached the counter, acting as if he was going to make a purchase before pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register.

After taking money from the clerk, the man fled on foot behind the business, police said. He went southbound along Hines Street.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red hoodie with the Air Jordan Jumpman logo over the left breast, a blue cap, a blue or purple camo-print gaiter face cover, black pants and Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes. He possibly has a small tattoo on the web of his right hand and another tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov