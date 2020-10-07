Silver Alert: Deputies searching for man with dementia in San Marcos

He left his home on his motorcycle on July 9 and never returned.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday, July 9, around 3 p.m.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, the man suffers from dementia.

Deputies said Jerry Stevens left his house on Morningwood Drive in San Marcos on his motorcycle and has not returned. His motorcycle is a black 2009 Harley Davidson Soft Tail Delux with Texas license plate 278J3S.

Stevens is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 252 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt with blue jeans and black leather boots. He was wearing a black skullcap-style helmet with a skull design on it.

Photos of missing dementia person from San Marcos https://t.co/EEdMpsjjt9 pic.twitter.com/0kU2QJhGwe — Sheriff-Hays County (@HaysSheriff) July 10, 2020

Authorities said he last used his debit card in the Round Rock area. There is an active Silver Alert for Stevens.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division or you call the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.