SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is closing its cat adoption center and will not be accepting any cats until at least Thursday due to a viral disease outbreak at the facility.

The animal shelter said Tuesday their facility is experiencing Feline Panleukopenia, which is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are mostly affected by this virus, the shelter said.

The virus initially started when a mom and kittens that were taken into the shelter started showing signs of an upper respiratory infection, which "dramatically changed over the course of their stay."

The virus is fatal for kittens and cats with weak immune systems. As of Monday, nine cats and 44 kittens died as a result of the virus, the shelter said.

RELATED:

Someone's giving the cats at Austin Pets Alive! crazy names and the internet is here for it

Does It Work: Cat TV videos to entertain your cat

The staff believes other cats that were admitted into the shelter were exposed to the virus before they arrived.

"We are in the process of containing this issue at the shelter but it is clear this virus is currently active in our communities across Hays County," the shelter said. "Making certain that your pets have up-to-date vaccinations is the best way to protect them from a disease of this type."

The shelter is currently being decontaminated. It is asking the community for help with donations as the shelter will need a large amount of cleaning supplies and will have to throw away several beds and treats.

You can see all needed supplies on the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist or you can make a monetary donation through Mutt Strutt San Marcos.

WATCH: San Marcos shelter trying to become 'no kill'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 35 years, homeless man readmitted to UT Austin to finish degree

Fort Worth couple dies on vacation in Fiji

You can eat and sleep at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station