SAN MARCOS, Texas — People living in San Marcos are no stranger to construction, but one set in particular has some a little upset.

It may seem like a small change that's being made on Guadalupe Street, but the addition of bike lanes seems like a big improvement to some.

"Yeah, I think it's a really good thing that they're putting in these bike lanes," said William Molak, a Jimmy John's biking delivery driver.

He said that there are times this stretch of road being worked on is dangerous. So, for him, taking out the third driving lane and adding the bike lane was a good move.

RELATED: Road improvements on Guadalupe Street might bring some confusion

"You know, I do feel like I might get hit by a car," he said. "It feels a lot safer having these bike lanes here than before, where I kind of want to stick to the sidewalk mostly."

"It's complex at first but simple in the long run," said Laurie Moyer, the director of engineering for the City.

She also said this is still a work in progress and they are looking for feedback on what else needs to be changed.

Hank Cavagnaro

"We will continue to fine-tune this, to try and make this work to balance it out not only for the bikes, it's a great improvement for the bikes, but we still want to balance it out for the automobile traffic. It's not one or the other," Moyer added.

However, those stuck in their cars even in the middle of the day feel this is causing more traffic.

Mixed Bag with Chris And Mark The loss of a lane on Guadalupe is causing people to spend more time downtown. Unfortunately, it's in their car in traffic...

RELATED: What the Beep: What’s the rule for motorcyclists driving between traffic lanes?

"Definitely, yeah, especially around times when classes are getting out and stuff like that," said Keith Mitchhart

"The peak hours is the time when it's the worst," added David Marshall. "And they changed some of the directions of the lights ... and it's just made a mess."

With only two lanes, some say that the light at Guadalupe and Hopkins isn't staying green long enough. We timed it, and the green light only stayed up for 20 seconds.

"Oh, yeah, there is a light over there that won't stay green hardly at all," said Toni Turpin, who graduated from Texas State in May. "I think it's pretty annoying and, when I first moved here, there was traffic around the square but it wasn't really anything."

So while it may be a small change. It can be a big problem for others.

The City will also be painting the lanes and adding lights specifically for bikes.

For more information, the City has added a video to their Facebook page.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin leaders host town hall to discuss recent homeless ordinance changes

As Texas executes convicted murderer, Rodney Reed's family calls on Gov. Abbott to end all executions