SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos Police have asked the public to avoid the area where they are serving a warrant.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., the City of San Marcos said police were at the 700 block of Bracewood Circle.

Anyone already in the area is asked to stay indoors.

The City said it would notify the public when conditions changed.

No further information is available at this time.

