SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who was last seen Tuesday morning while she was following her son as they drove near downtown.

Police identified the missing woman as Sandra Etheredge, 76. She was last seen on Cheatham Street at the South LBJ Drive intersection at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

Etheredge was diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving a silver 2003 Ford Escape four-door car with Texas license plate AJ24199.

If you have any information regarding Etheredge's location, call 512-753-2118.

© 2018 KVUE-TV