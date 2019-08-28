SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos Police say residents are free to leave their homes after an incident earlier Tuesday night.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area where they were serving a warrant.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., the City of San Marcos said police were at the 700 block of Bracewood Circle.

Anyone already in the area was asked to stay indoors.

The City said the situation ended just after 8:30 p.m. and residents were free to leave their homes.

According to police, no suspect was apprehended during the operation.

No further information is available at this time.

