San Marcos police respond to sixth consecutive weekend of shots-fired calls

Police said an 18-year-old was shot Sunday during a party at The Retreat apartments.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department has responded to its sixth consecutive weekend of shots-fired calls, with two more incidents reported on Friday and Sunday.

Police responded to the Village at Telluride around 3:30 a.m. on Friday after a woman reported she heard about five shots coming from an apartment and that a white sedan had left the area.

Upon arrival, police found four shell casings on the road and on the front porch in front of the apartment. A person inside allowed them to enter and officers reported the unit was in disarray as if there had been a disturbance.

This person told police she did not live there but two men who did were involved in an altercation, with one of them still upstairs. He was identified as Garrett Allen Howe, 22, of San Marcos.

Police said Howe had visible injuries to his face and that he confirmed he and his roommate were fighting but that he did not hear any gunshots or know anything about a gun being fired. However, officials said a black handgun was found in plain view inside a third roommate's bedroom that was the came caliber has the casings found outside.

Howe, who police said had a small bag of drugs in his pocket, was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Hays County Jail and released on a $9,000 bond on Saturday.

On Sunday, police responded to The Retreat apartments around 2:35 a.m. for reports of a discharged firearm. As they were responding, officers were notified that someone had been shot and the victim was being transported to the hospital.

Police later learned that there had been a party at one of the apartments and that a physical disturbance occurred in the parking lot as the party dispersed. At this time, police said an unidentified male standing nearby pulled out a handgun and reportedly fired one round into the air and toward the crowd.

Officials said an 18-year-old male was shot in the arm and chest and was transported to Premier ER by friends before he was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital by Hays County EMS. Police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-753-2369.