SAN MARCOS, Texas — Procession plans for fallen San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam have been announced for Monday, April 20.

The public is invited to pay their respects as Putnam's body is transported from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin to Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. The procession will begin at 3 p.m. and head down Interstate 35 toward San Marcos, with an expected arrival time after 3:20 p.m.

The route will exit at Yarrington (Exit 210), travel through the Blanco Vista neighborhood, back to I-35, exit at Wonder World (Exit 202) and drive by the San Marcos Police Department, 2300 South Interstate 35 on the access road, turn around at McCarty Lane, back to Wonder World Drive and then take the Wonder World extension toward Thomason Funeral Home.

The San Marcos Fire Department and San Marcos Electric Utility will post fire and bucket trucks along the route at Yarrington and along Wonder World Drive on the west side of the overpass.

PHOTOS: Remembering San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam Putnam receiving a San Marcos Police Department Police Commendation Award. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam with his fellow officers. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam proposing to his fiancé, Suvana. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam celebrating his engagement. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam with his fiancé. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam with his fiancé, Suvana. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam with his fiancé. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam with his fiancé. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Putnam and his family when he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas State University. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. Photo courtesy of the Putnam family. SMPD memorial for Justin Putnam (Photo: Mike Marut) SMPD memorial for Justin Putnam (Photo: Mike Marut) SMPD memorial for Justin Putnam (Photo: Mike Marut)

“Media and bystanders are asked to take extra precautions for officer safety during this procession, including keeping a safe distance from the procession as it passes,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett.

Blanco Vista Neighborhood visitors are asked to park along the side streets, not the thoroughfare streets, to keep a safe distance for the process vehicles and to allow bystanders to stand along the route.

Bystanders who could encounter others are encouraged to wear a mask and keep a distance of at least six feet from others outside of their family.

Officer Putnam, 31, was killed Saturday while responding to a domestic incident and two of his fellow officers were also injured. He leaves behind a fiancée and family with a history in law enforcement.

