San Marcos police make arrest in February deadly hit-and-run

The hit-and-run happened on Feb. 29.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in February.

On May 16, 23-year-old Antonio Alonzo turned himself in after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with accident involving death. He was released from jail that same day on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation into a Feb. 29 hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old Eligio Vasquez, a resident of San Antonio.

The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and South Guadalupe Street.

According to San Marcos police, a 9-1-1 caller reported seeing Vasquez lying on the edge of the road about 1:27 a.m. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Surveillance cameras captured videos of the pick-up truck involved in the hit-and-run. A citizen recognized the truck from the video and contacted San Marcos police with information, leading to Alonzo's arrest.

“We’re thankful to the community for helping us solve this case which resulted in the death of Mr. Vasquez,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a press release. “Our condolences continue to go out to [Vasquez's] family and friends.”

Apart from not reporting the accident, San Marcos police said he has been "helpful and forthcoming to the investigation."